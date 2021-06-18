SHAMOKIN — The annual Shamokin fireworks sponsored by Citizens For a Better Community and Citizens Fireworks Inc. will take place on July 3 after being canceled due to COVID-19 last year.
The 40-minute display, which costs about $18,000, will start promptly at 9:40 p.m. July 3 with a rain date of July 4. Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER) is also hosting a street festival to coincide with the fireworks from 12 noon to 9 p.m.
"I believe it will be a pretty awesome show this year," said CBC President Rick Jilinski. "After lockdowns and COVID, who isn't ready for a good time? They want to be out with people, myself included. It's time to become America again."
The money raised from 2019 went into paying for this year's display. Curbside collection will be held as usual throughout the city for donations, he said.
Citizens Fireworks Inc., led by Glenn Knarr, will shoot the fireworks off from the Glen Burn Culm bank north of the city off Route 61. There will be some 12-inch shells this year.
"It's been a while since we have had them. It's going to be big," said Jilinski. "Glenn always does a good job, always puts on a good show."
Jilinski noted that the hill will be patroled to stop any unauthorized people from setting off fireworks from the mountain.
Kathy Vetovich, the president of SABER, said "Independence on Independence" will start at 12 noon on Independence Street. There will be food vendors, pony rides, face painting, water activities, emergency vehicles on display, a chalk art contest and live music. Music in the Park will also be held at 7 p.m. at Claude Kehler Community Park along West Arch Street.
"It's an opportunity to take advantage of the freedom we have now," said Vetovich. "Everything is opening up again. You can hang out with your neighbors and friends and appreciate what Shamokin has to offer."