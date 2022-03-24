SHAMOKIN — The city of Shamokin received $2.675 million in federal funding for revitalizing Independence Street, according to a release from Congressman Dan Mueser.
The funds, which are derived from the Suspending Imports from Russia Act, will allow Shamokin to execute their GoShamokin plan to improve the appearance and safety of downtown Shamokin. In total, Pennsylvania will receive $14.2 million in funds, which will be distributed to communities throughout the commonwealth.
The Independence Street project is focused on complete street improvements that will greatly enhance the pedestrian-oriented and aesthetic appeal of the city of Shamokin.
The proposed improvements will be: hardscape improvement plans that focus on replacing the existing unit accent pavers, repairing any damaged concrete sidewalks, and upgrading ADA ramps and crosswalks; new crosswalk marking plans or crosswalk treatments (i.e. texture paving) will be prepared; a street tree planting plan will be developed; and a streetscape amenities plan that includes replacing light fixtures, benches, trash/recycling receptacles, and vertical planters to provide additional greenery in place and in addition to street trees, depending on the location.
Independence Street is the city’s main commercial corridor. The downtown benefits from not being a heavily trafficked through-put arterial roadway, making it more pedestrian-oriented and suitable for main street-type development, according to the release.
This project is an implementation initiative based upon the GoShamokin Revitalization Plan, funded by a Keystone Community Grant, created by Stromberg Garrigan and Associates and adopted by Shamokin City Council October 2020.