Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW BAND... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing very heavy snow at the rate of around 2 to 2.5 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 915 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Troy to near Jersey Shore, State College to 12 miles southwest of Huntingdon to 10 miles northeast of Cumberland. This heavy snow band was moving east at 25 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR... Jersey Shore, Waterville and Little Pine State Park around 920 AM EST. Centre Hall around 925 AM EST. Potters Mills, Seven Mountains and Reedsville around 930 AM EST. Inglesmith and Milroy around 935 AM EST. Barnes Gap, Mount Union and Spring Mills around 940 AM EST. Cogan Station, Duboistown and Reeds Gap State Park around 945 AM EST. * For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Snow Shoe and Danville exits, specifically from mile markers 157 to 220. This includes the following Interstates... Interstate 70 from mile markers 147 to 170. The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 150 to 219. Interstate 81 from mile markers 0 to 37. Interstate 99 from mile markers 71 to 85. Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and snow covered roads may lead to accidents. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && TIME...MOT...LOC 1415Z 264DEG 27KT 4184 7691 4127 7734 4077 7778 4034; 7812 3971 7858