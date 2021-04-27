Voters in Shamokin will have a chance to vote in the primary election on May 18 to elect a seven-member panel that can rewrite the city’s charter.
The referendum question and seven-member panel were struck down by voters in 2019 by less than 100 votes: 447 no votes to 392 yes votes. Any resident regardless of political affiliation can vote for this question in the primary election.
The referendum question will read: “Shall a government study commission of seven (7) members be elected to study the existing form of government of the municipality, to consider the advisability of the adoption of an optional form of government or a home rule charter; to recommend the adoption of an optional form of government, or to draft and recommend a home rule charter?” There are also seven candidates for the panel on the ballot.
The question is slightly different than two years ago because only three versions are permitted on the ballot and the original one cannot be on the ballot, said Act 47 Coordinator Ryan Hottenstein, of Financial Solutions, appointed by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Hottenstein said he hopes the voters approve the referendum, especially since it was so close in 2019.
“Unfortunately, you never know until the election,” he said. “We’re doing our best to educate and make sure voters understand what their votes mean.”
An informational session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin. The city is also planning on mailers and weekly updates on social media, he said.
A Democrat or Republican will receive their ballot with municipal candidates as well as the referendum question and seven-member panel. A voter who is independent or minor political party will receive a ballot with only the referendum and panel, said Northumberland County Board of Election Registrar Nathan Savidge.
The panel could re-write the city’s rules to allow Shamokin to maintain the earned income tax rate of 2 percent and take advantage of other revenue-generating options it can’t explore under the Third Class City Code. This would allow the city the opportunity to exit Act 47 status, according to Hottenstein.
It is important to note that this vote will not change anything about the way it conducts business. It only allows for this panel to offer a recommendation, and if that recommendation is to change the city’s charter, that must go to a future election at which time voters can either approve it or strike it down, said Hottenstein.
If voters do not approve the panel or the panel’s plan, city officials said the city could go into receivership, which means state oversight from a non-local person or group. If it doesn’t pass on May 18, it cannot reappear on the ballot for two years.
The following names will be on the ballot: Joseph Leschinskie Jr., Forrest Curran Jr., Michael McLaughlin, Cameron Jacoby, Brenda Scandle, Edward Manning, and Robert Derk.
Leschinskie also filed nomination papers to be on the ballot for Shamokin City Council. Scandle, the incumbent city treasurer, is also on the ballot for re-election.
As part of the Act 47 protection program since July 2014, the city is considered a financially stressed municipality, which allows the city to avoid bankruptcy, secure state interest-free loan assistance, and budgetary oversight and authorizes the collection of higher taxes. In December, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones approved the city’s petition to keep millage rates 5 mills above the maximum millage rate and 1 percent above the maximum earned income tax (EIT). It is the 13th consecutive year that the city was approved for the higher millage rate and the seventh year for the EIT.