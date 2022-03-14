SHAMOKIN — With $27,000 being raised in less than 48 hours, former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi and Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church priest Mykola Ivanov are hopeful to reach their goal of $100,000 to give to Ukrainian orphanages.
On Monday, Clausi and Ivanov spoke to a crowd of people inside the Shamokin church.
"We must not forget the children," Ivanov said. "We want to raise this money and make sure the children are being taken care of."
An emotional Clausi began the press conference with tears.
"What is going on is horrible and we must think about the children," he said. "I wanted to help and the way we can do that is to raise the funds for the children of Ukraine."
Clausi and Ivanov started the fundraising effort off with a donation of $10,000 of Clausi's money in hopes residents would follow suit and donate $5 per household to reach a minimum goal of $100,000.
Clausi said if each household in Northumberland County donates $5, with approximately 35,000 households in the county, the total would be $175,000 which he hopes to achieve.
Clausi said he will then purchase flights for himself and Ivanov — his parents and his wife’s parents still live in Ukraine — to fly to Poland and meet Ivanov’s friends from Ukraine at the border to deliver the money so it could be distributed to orphanages across the country.
Ivanov said he is in the process of reaching out to the mayor of Lviv, Ivanov's hometown, to see how to meet up with him to give the donations.
Mount Carmel resident Tom Vednarczyk came to the press conference in order to donate $1,000 after he said he read articles about the fundraiser.
"I think this is a wonderful idea," he said. "I hope other communities join in and do the same thing."
Shamokin Mayor Richard Ulrich also was in attendance and said the city supports the fundraiser.
"This is such a wonderful thing they are doing," he said. "We stand behind this effort and the people of Ukraine."
Ivanov said he is unsure if when he arrives in Poland he would be able to see his relatives because his parents are still living in Lviv and have decided to flee the country.
Anyone looking to donate has various options, Clausi said.
Checks can be made to Northumberland Citizens For a Cause and can be dropped off at Klacik & Associates, PC, at 101 W. Independence St., in Shamokin.
Anyone looking to donate online can visit the GoFundMe page at Northumberland Co Citizens for Ukraine Orphans.
The campaign will end on March 31.
Clausi said he will be visiting various businesses and asking them to help out with a small donation.