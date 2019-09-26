A Shamokin woman will receive more than $3 million after a jury awarded her the money in a lawsuit claiming her jewelry and money was stolen from a safe inside her home more than 15 years ago.
On Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court, in Williamsport, Donna Deitrick, through her attorneys Tim Bowers and Kym Best, of Sunbury, was awarded $3.2 million for the contents and personal damages related to the theft of the safe in 2004.
Deitrick and her then husband, Robert Yoncuski, were involved in a bitter divorce when Deitrick claimed Yoncuski and members of his family stole the safe and its contents from inside her home.
Deitrick claimed the safe contained cash and high-end jewelry. Through the years and several court hearings, Deitrick said she got some of the jewelry back but it was damaged, according to court documents.
According to court documents Deitrick was awarded $3,200,530 which includes $1.6 million in punitive damages to be paid in equal amounts by Yoncuski and four other defendants included in the lawsuit.