A 66-year-old Shamokin woman died on Sunday, shortly after her car was struck broadside in a crash in the city.
Sharon Adams, of Mulberry Street, Shamokin, died from her injuries at 12:56 p.m. Sunday in the trauma bay at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed on Monday evening.
A Mini Cooper driven by Miguel Torres was traveling south on Market Street when it collided with Adams' eastbound Honda Accord.
According to Shamokin City Police Patrolman Ray Siko, Torres, no age and address available, was traveling south on Market just before 11:15 a.m. when his vehicle struck Adams' Honda, which was eastbound on Mulberry.
Torres was not injured, Siko said.
Lynn said Adams failed to stop at a stop sign.
Adams’ passenger, Robert Alter, no age or address, was treated at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital and released, the officer confirmed.
Siko said on Sunday that two passengers in Torres' car fled following the collision.
The officer said the crash remains under investigation.
Police were at the crash scene most of the day on Sunday with an accident reconstruction team from state police at Montoursville. The last unit cleared the scene by 5:11 p.m., according to a Northumberland County 911 center dispatcher.