A Shamokin Dam man critically injured in Friday's crash on the Strip in the borough has been released from Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger nursing supervisor said.
James Haught, 47, was moved from the Danville hospital to a physical rehabilitation facility Wednesday, said his wife, Christine Haught
Haught suffered a broken back and ribs Friday evening when Theresa Risso, 43, slammed her speeding 2017 BMW into the rear of his van parked outside Golden Chopsticks restaurant at 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam.
"I feel good about it," Christina Haught said of her husband's recovery.
The couple was sitting in the front seat of their parked van waiting for a food delivery from the restaurant when they were struck by Risso, who had already hit two other vehicles, a utility pole and crashed through a concrete barrier as she sped south on Routes 11-15 through Shamokin Dam.
Risso's 1 1/2-year-old daughter was strapped in a car seat in the backseat but escaped injury after the BMW flipped and landed on the roof of the restaurant which sustained significant structural damage.
After four days listed in critical condition, Risso, who police said was under the influence of alcohol, was released from Geisinger Tuesday.
Shamokin Dam Timothy Bremigen said the investigation into the crash continues and charges are pending against Risso, who has two prior DUI convictions in Pennsylvania, according to court records.