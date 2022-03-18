Two Valley swimmers qualified for the finals on the first day of the PIAA 2A Swimming & Diving Championships at Bucknell University.
Lewisburg state champion Kimberly Shannon and Danville's Brenna Ross both turned in solid swims in the morning preliminaries and will swim for gold tonight.
Shannon will look for her second consecutive title in the 200 IM after finishing with the second-fastest time in Friday morning's preliminaries. Shannon finished in 2:04.16, down nearly two and a half seconds from her seed time.
She enters tonight's finals seeded second behind Mapletown's Ella Menear, who went 2:02.72 in the prelims. Menear was third in last year's final.
In the 50 free, Ross covered two lengths of the pool in 24.01 seconds to enter tonight's final as the third seed. Ross was fifth in the event last year.
Mount Pleasant freshman Lily King (22.92 seconds) had the fastest swim in the prelims.
The 2A boys diving competition is underway before 2A boys swimming and girls swimming finals are scheduled for 4:20 p.m. and 6:50 p.m respectively.