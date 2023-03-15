LEWISBURG — Three Valley girls swimmers and Danville's medley relay team qualified for the finals on the opening morning of the PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships at Bucknell.
Danville's Brenna Ross will swim in the final in two events, the 50 free and as part of Danville's 200 medley relay team. Lewisburg state champion Kimmy Shannon will swim in her third 200 individual medley final and Bloomsburg's Annabell Reck, a student at Southern Columbia, reached the final in the 100 butterfly.
Also reaching the final was Danville's medley relay team of Ross, Alivia Shen, Hannah Bartholomew and Ingrid McElroy. They finished fourth in 1:50.74, a school record.
Shannon, the 2021 state champion in the IM, qualified for the final with the fourth-fastest time in the morning prelims. She finished in 2:06.36. Returning state champion Ellan Menear, who beat Ross a year ago, had the fastest prelim time in 2:04.44.
Ross will earn another medal in the 50 free after she turned in the second-best time in the prelims. She finished in 23.99 seconds, just behind Blue Mountain's Hannah Magdeburg, who touched the wall in 23.78 seconds. They were the only two swimmers to break 24 seconds.
Reck was sixth in the fly to reach tonight's final. She finished in 57.85 seconds. Bedford's Leah Shackley broke the state record in the prelims in 52.40 seconds.
Lewisburg's medley relay team of Shannon, Jilline Donner, Emma Hopkinson and Emma Gerlinski was 23rd in 1:57.34. Bartholomew just missed the final in the 100 fly with a time of 59.14 seconds; she will swim in the consolation tonight. Shen was 25th in the 200 free.
Lewisburg's 200 free relay team of Shannon, Donner, Hopkinson and Gerlinksi finished 13th in 1:42.47 to reach the consolation.