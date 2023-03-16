LEWISBURG — Green Dragon Kimmy Shannon remains Pennsylvania's golden girl in the 500 free.
The Lewisburg junior won her third consecutive PIAA title in the state's longest race on Thursday evening at Bucknell's Kinney Natatorium.
Shannon, who now has four state titles, held a narrow lead over Dallas sophomore Lydia Gonzalez over the second half of the race. In the end, Shannon touched the wall .33 seconds ahead of Gonzalez for the win after 20 lengths of the pool.
Shannon won in 4:55.48. Gonzalez was second in 4:55.81. They were the only two swimmers to break five minutes.
Thursday's victory came on the final day of the Class 2A competition at the PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships in Lewisburg. The 3A competition runs Friday and Saturday.
Gonzalez took a half-second lead after the first 50 yards. Shannon led by .17 seconds after 200 yards and the two swam nearly stroke-for-stroke over the final 300 yards. Shannon led at each 50-yard mark after taking the lead, but never led by more than a second.
Shannon now has four career golds to go along with two silvers. She won the 500 free by nearly seven seconds as a freshman in 2021, then by more than a second as a sophomore last year. She won the state title in the 200 individual medley as a ninth-grader and has finished second the last two years, including a runner-up finish on Wednesday.