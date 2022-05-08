SUNBURY — Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and state Rep. and Democratic Lt. Gov. candidate Austin Davis brought their campaign to Sunbury on Saturday afternoon.
Shapiro, who is unopposed in the May 17 primary for the Democratic nomination, said he anticipates a close race in November and appealed to the small crowd at Elders Restaurant to use their voice to encourage others to vote.
“You have the power to change minds,” he said.
Shapiro and Davis outlined their goals, including eliminating standardized testing for students and the cellphone tax, investing in broadband and renewable energy, expanding the property tax and rent rebate program and allowing automatic voter registration.
As the national debate over abortion rights rages in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft saying abortion rights are not protected, Shapiro said he would veto any ban on abortion as governor.
“It’s not a time when we need more division,” said Shapiro, adding as he gestured toward Davis, whom he has endorsed for lieutenant governor, “He understands we have a responsibility to work together.”
Davis spoke about how he was drawn to public service at 16 due to gun violence in his hometown of McKeesport in western Pennsylvania.
“There is so much opportunity in the commonwealth,” he said. But, “working class families need champions. The stakes could not be higher.”
Cyber school funding was a topic Sunbury parents John and Angie Merchlinsky asked Shapiro to address.
“Cyber schools are draining the resources of the system. We need reform,” he responded, adding that public schools in the state are underfunded and he would pump more money into them by using the fair funding formula. “We need more going into the formula to invest in mental health training and vocational, technical and computer training.”