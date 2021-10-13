Before his marquee speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday announcing his much-anticipated gubernatorial campaign, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will try to level an opening strike on Republicans in the field who "want to lead us down a dark path," he says in an opening video.
Mr. Shapiro, in a video that posted to his social media channels Wednesday morning, marked the start of his campaign by talking of his dedication to "taking on the big and powerful" and frame himself as an antidote to a Republican Party that encouraged an insurrection on Jan. 6, he says.
"I'm running to be Pennsylvania's next Governor.
The stakes are too high to sit on the sidelines. It's time we all get in the game and fight for our rights, our democracy, our Commonwealth.
This will be one of the closest races in the country — and I need you on my team. Watch: pic.twitter.com/OOERcQ9m2F
— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 13, 2021
It's a "critical time in America — here in Pennsylvania, too," Mr. Shapiro says in the video, accusing the GOP of wanting to undermine free and fair elections and "permanently divide us."
"That's the kind of divisive politics that gets in the way of solving real problems," he says.
Mr. Shapiro, 48, the lone Democrat in the primary field, will use Pittsburgh as the backdrop for his campaign launch late Wednesday morning, then host an evening rally in Montgomery County, his campaign said. He will then take the next week to travel the state on a bus tour.
Meanwhile, insiders expect the Republican field to grow soon. Lou Barletta, a four-term former congressman, has been running for months. Two may join him soon: state Sens. Dan Laughlin and Doug Mastriano.
Mr. Mastriano in particular has been a leading proponent for an intensive "forensic audit" of the 2020 election.
It's that rhetoric that Mr. Shapiro appears to target in the opening of his video. "I understand people feel like our politics are divided and broken right now, but we can't just take our ball and go home," he says in a sports metaphor-laden video that takes place partly on a basketball court.
"There's too much on the line. We all have a responsibility to show up, to stand up and to fight for what's right," Mr. Shapiro says. "As governor, I'll stay in the game, no matter what. And together, we'll build a future we can all believe in."
In a sign that he might get a big list of early endorsers from top Democrats, Mr. Shapiro's video features testimony from state Rep. Ed Gainey, the Democratic nominee for mayor of Pittsburgh, who says Mr. Shapiro will "work to build a more just society."
"As attorney general, he stood in the way of those that wanted to upend last year's election, and he will always fight to protect voting rights for everyone," Mr. Gainey says.
Also featured in the video is Mary McHale, a sexual abuse survivor who testified in the grand jury investigation that brought accusations against 300 priests in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania. Ms. McHale, of Reading, credits Mr. Shapiro with giving her hope for the first time in her life and says that finally, someone had "the guts to take on the Catholic Church."
