ALTOONA — Sheetz announced Monday a $2 per hour wage increase for all of its 18,000 store employees, which will go into effect on May 21. This permanent increase equates to a $50 million annual investment and comes on the heels of the company’s $28.5 million investment in store employee wages announced in February.
In addition, Sheetz also announced a $12 million investment in a summer stimulus program which will provide store employees an additional $1/hour wage increase from May 21 until Sept. 23.
Additionally, Sheetz recently updated the company’s parental leave policy which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.