SELINSGROVE — Sheetz convenience store in Monroe Township will close for four months later this year for a major renovation.
Township zoning officer Rick Bailey said the planning commission this week reviewed the company's plans to demolish the existing building, rebuild a new store and relocate the gas pumps.
"They had no adverse comments," Bailey said of the planning commission members' response to the plans.
Sheetz officials did not immediately respond Friday.
Bailey said the convenience store is expected to close in the fall and the renovations will take about four months to complete.
Plans include the construction of a new store with two drive-thru windows on the eastern side of the property.
The gas pumps will be relocated a bit to the north and a new "more modern" canopy will be added, Bailey said.
Sheetz opened its first location in Altoona in 1952 and today operates more than 580 stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.