ALTOONA — Sheetz will once again offer customers a free cup coffee on both Christmas Day, from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m., and New Year’s, from 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 4 p.m. on New Year's Day. Guests can walk into any one of Sheetz’s 600 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina and receive a free cup of coffee.
Customers also have the opportunity to make the holiday brighter for local children by donating to Sheetz For The Kidz at checkout. Sheetz For The Kidz is an employee-run charity providing toys, clothes and other basic needs to underprivileged children across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. One hundred percent of customer donations go directly to supporting the children in the communities Sheetz serves.
— THE DAILY ITEM