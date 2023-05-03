Sheetz in Monroe Township will close Sunday during a major renovation and is expected to reopen in October.
Township Zoning Officer Rick Bailey confirmed the closing date while visiting the 766 N. Susquehanna Trail store Wednesday morning.
"I don't know where all (the patrons) will go. There are 20 cars here now," said Bailey, a frequent customer to the location.
The renovations will include the construction of a new store with drive-thru service and the relocation of gas pumps.
A similar renovation took place at the Sheetz store at 260 International Drive in Lewisburg which was demolished last October and rebuilt at the same location.
The new 6,000-square-foot store reopened in mid-March with self-service kiosks, indoor and outdoor seating and 16 gas pumps.
Sheetz operates nearly 600 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.