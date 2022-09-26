The Sheetz store in Lewisburg will close temporarily on Oct. 2 for renovations while renovations at the Monroe Township store is expected to start in spring 2023.
Monroe Township zoning officer Rick Bailey said company officials will submitting land development plans to the planning committee next month to rebuild the 766 N. Susquehanna Trail store. He said the store is expected to close in March for about four months during the construction, which will include a new store, drive-thru window service and relocated gas pumps.
Renovations are moving forward at the Lewisburg store at 260 International Dr., which will close Sunday.
"Sheetz is excited to be offering our loyal customers in Lewisburg a new store design which will include a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside the store," said Sheetz spokesman Nick Ruffner.
The new 6,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open in March and feature 16 gas pumps.
Sheetz operates nearly 600 stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.