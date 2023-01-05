SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Prison Board approved a new chairman Thursday after former President Judge Charles Saylor retired from the bench earlier this week.
Sheriff Bob Wolfe will now take over as president after the board met and members, District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Kym Best and Joe Klebon, along with Controller Chris Greyson all voted to place Wolfe as the new leader.
Klebon was selected to serve as the vice chairman of the board.
"I want to stress to the public that I will do everything I can to do what Judge Saylor did for this board," Wolfe said. "It is very sad to see him go and i can only hope to do the job he did."
The prison has been in the news this past year after it was made public that staffing is an issue.
"The prison board does not control the salaries of the guards," Wolfe said. 'That is the job of the commissioners. We have no say on this."
Wolfe said he wants to work with Warden Tom Reisinger to bring staffing back to normal. The prison is down by more than 30 guards, Wolfe said.
Wolfe said he has already met with Reisinger and is working on developing a plan to entice people to work for the county.
"We want to be able to bring our staff back to normal," Wolfe said.
Wolfe said currently, Northumberland County has moved nearly 40 inmates to other prisons because of staffing issues.
"We want to be able to bring them back," he said.
Schiccatano said he believes Wolfe will do a good job.
"He will be in communication with the warden often," Schiccatano said. "The sheriff knows the jail so he will do what's best for the county."
The board will also be one member short after Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini declined to take the seat. Rosini said she wants to focus on her work at the courthouse and also work on getting cases caught up in the county.
The last time the board was without a sitting judge taking a seat was when the late President Judge William Wiest declined the position in 2014 saying he believed it was a conflict of interest.
The board will now have six members, and Wolfe said it could be a challenge.
"We all work well together, so I hope this doesn't become an issue," he said.