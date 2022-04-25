SUNBURY — If it makes you happy, Sheryl Crow is coming to Sunbury.
Crow is scheduled to perform at Spyglass Ridge Winery, near Sunbury, on July 16.
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said he has been working out the details for several months and finally locked in the singer who has countless hits, including, "If It Makes You Happy," "Soak up the Sun," "All I Wanna Do" and "Every Day is a Winding Road."
"We are excited to have Sheryl Crow here with us as part of our Backyard Summer Concert Series," he said.
"This will be a fun night and we are looking forward to seeing all of our friends and family come out and enjoy the night with music and wine."
Crow, who recently released a documentary on her life in March, hit the music scene the late 80s and by 1994 had already won Grammy awards for "All I Wanna Do."
Crow did it again in 1996 when she won best female rock album for her hit song "If It Makes You Happy."
Webb said Crow visiting the area is a huge win for the Valley.
"I am so happy to be able to get this type of talent to come visit with us and perform," he said.
"Everything we do is to promote the Valley and to try to continue to bring top entertainment here and make Sunbury a destination spot."
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was excited for Valley residents.
"It is great to see another big performer come to Sunbury," he said.
"Spyglass and Tom Webb continue to help grow the Valley and promote Sunbury."
Tickets go on sale April 29 and start at $55. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Spyglass Ridge Winery on Facebook.