SUNBURY — If "All You Wanna Do Is Have Some Fun," then the place to be on Saturday is Spyglass Ridge Winery when legendary singer Sheryl Crow hits the stage.
Crow is scheduled to perform and that makes Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb happy.
"We are excited about this performance," he said. "It will be a fun night."
Webb had been working out the details for several months and finally locked in the singer who has countless hits, including, “If It Makes You Happy” and “Every Day is a Winding Road.”
“We are excited to have Sheryl Crow here with us as part of our Backyard Summer Concert Series,” he said.
Crow, who released a documentary on her life in March, hit the music scene in the late-’80s and by 1994 had already won Grammy awards for “All I Wanna Do.”
Crow did it again in 1996 when she won best female rock album for her hit song “If It Makes You Happy.”
Sunbury Councilwoman Lisa Martina said she was excited for Valley residents.
"It is supposed to be great weather and I am excited for our community to come out and enjoy great music," she said. "It makes me happy to see all these big names coming to Sunbury."
Tickets are still available and start at $55.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting Spyglass Ridge Winery on Facebook.