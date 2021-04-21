SUNBURY — The next pair of Vans shoes you purchase could be designed by two Shikellamy High School students thanks to their talents and the witty thinking of an art teacher. The school’s art department could also be $50,000 richer.
Senior Amelia Wernett, 18, and sophomore Benjamin Gross, 16, both of Sunbury, are in the top 250 students across the country chosen by Vans in its annual “Vans High School Custom Culture” contest.
Art teacher Jennifer Shay was notified by another teacher of the contest and after the entry was made, Shay pushed her students to give it their best shot.
And it worked.
“This is blowing up in school and on social media,” Wernett said. “The shoes are in the display case and students stop to look at what we did and that is just an amazing feeling.”
Shay said the Vans Custom Culture Contest begins with students from across the country submit a drawing to be voted on by Vans.
Of the two 2021 themes, Wernett chose “Hometown Pride.”
“We live in a beautiful place and I think sometimes we can forget all the beauty around us,” Wernett said. “I wanted to express that in the design.”
Gross selected the second 2021 theme, “Head in the Clouds.”
After Vans sent two pairs of undesigned shoes, the students went to work.
Shay said as the students continued to design, she became more and more impressed and knew they had a shot at the Top 50.
“We should know by the end of the week if Shikellamy has moved on to the final round,” she said. “After Vans narrows it down to the top 50 in the final round, then the public can vote on the Vans website. If the students make it to the final round, we will need the public’s support with votes. Grand prize winners can win $50,000 for their school’s art department.”
Shay said no matter what happens it was an honor for her to work with the students.
“It is great to even be chosen to enter the contest by their drawings,” she said. “There will be some tough competition across the country, there is no doubt about that. However, I feel that our students have what it takes to get there and deserve it for all of their hard work.”
Principal Marc Freeman said he was thrilled for the students, the art department and the district.
“We are extremely proud of Amelia and Ben,” he said. “They both have dedicated themselves to their art classes, and all of their hard work is paying off. The Vans shoes they created are amazing and we are all wishing them the best of luck moving forward.”
For Wernett and Gross, the experience was something they will never forget.
“I never thought we would go this far,” Gross said. “But it is really cool to see so many people checking out the shoes.”
Wernett agreed. “This all has been amazing and exciting,” Wernett said. “I have had a great time and thank everyone for their support.”
According to the Vans website, the top 50 will be announced on April 26 with the public vote to begin that day and end on May 7. The top 5 winners will be announced beginning on May 17, through May 21, when the grand prize will be awarded. The top school will receive the $50,000 while the remaining four will receive $15,000 for the school’s art department.