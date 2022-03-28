SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Marching Braves now have a place in Harrisburg after the band played a special performance for Sunbury City Council and state Rep. Lynda Culver Monday night.
City Council held its meeting at the Shikellamy High School in order to see a performance by the band, which was honored by both the city and Culver.
"You all now have a place in history," Culver said as she announced she had citations for each member of the band.
"I was in the band in 1986 and I know how hard you all work and you all deserve this."
Mayor Josh Brosious also honored the band by reading a proclamation.
"We are proud of you all and you deserve to be recognized," Brosious said. "You all work very hard and we are honored to be here with you tonight."
Council also conducted its regular meeting and approved city resident and Arts Council President Lindie Lloyd to the city's planning commission.
Council members also announced it would be voting on spending another $264,000 of the $979,913 in American Rescue Funds.
Council members agreed to discuss spending $211,000 on a study and engineering for the entrance of the Celotex site in the northern end of town. Members also agreed to discuss publicly giving $9,000 to a Valley nonprofit called Getting Ahead in the Valley.
The group wants to open an office in Sunbury and offer help at no cost to interested families who are ready to begin moving toward freedom from poverty.
Council also agreed to discuss the approval of $30,000 toward a new strategic management plan.
Council already gave $200,000 of the funding to city fire departments.
City council members approved $100,000 for the East End Hose Co. and $100,000 for the Americus Hose Co. to be used for purchases of new fire trucks.
The city also spent $70,000 of the funds, for bonuses to city employees for working through the COVID-19 pandemic and around $30,000 on new radios for the city fire police.
Council will meet again on April 11 inside City Hall on Market Street at 6:15 p.m.