SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors on Tuesday approved posting a final proposed 2022-2023 budget with no tax increase for public review. It will not be official until the board passes the adopted spending plan before June 30.
Last month, district officials said property owners should be able to look forward to a proposed budget that includes no new tax increase for the 2022-2023 school year.
Business Manager Brian Manning said that the district has worked hard and, thanks to tough decisions by the board, the financial future of Shikellamy looks good.
Last year at this time, Shikellamy faced a deficit that cost taxpayers a 2 mill tax increase.
The proposed final budget directors voted on Tuesday night was $50,736,922. It includes no tax increase but also carries a current deficit of $589,755, Manning said.
"The budget that is presented tonight is unlikely to be the final budget that is passed in June as there are still many variables we are awaiting such as the state budget process, final property/liability insurance rates, prospective staff turnover via retirement/resignation and more detailed review of revenue projections with 10 months of data."
During a work session last year, school board members agreed that they would not raise taxes more than 2 mills when they vote on a preliminary budget.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the board continues to work on the budget and the final decision on whether to raise taxes would be up the nine-person board.
The next meeting will be held on May 18 at the Shikellamy Administration building on Packer Island.