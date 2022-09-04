SUNBURY — Shikellamy School Board members plan to move forward with developing a new sports complex for the district’s athletic facilities, which will now include designs for new buildings and upgrades.
At Thursday’s work session, the board of directors agreed the district should look at all possibilities for upgrades at the stadium, on Stadium Drive, including moving forward with a turf field, a new track and hiring the Schrader Group, of Lancaster, to design plans for the stadium. The board agreed on the cost of $125,000 to be voted on at Thursday’s regular meeting.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the new complex would be an “all sports complex” and the time on the new field would be divided between the sports.
The district has already agreed on representatives of engineering and landscape architecture firm ELA Sport, of State College, to begin the process of showing the school board preliminary designs of the Braves stadium, which could cost around $5.2 million if the district decides to move forward.
The good news for the district is, according to business manager Brian Manning, the district has $4.2 million of the funds in capital reserves and a construction fund, so taxpayers would not have to expect a tax increase to foot the bill.
The remaining $800,000 and an additional $200,000 for lighting would be raised through a major campaign held by the Braves Foundation.
Directors agreed they would let the foundation handle the campaign and would spend only the money they raised on the project.
All directors agreed the field needs turf and a new track so they decided it was necessary to place a voting decision on Monday’s agenda to enter into the agreement with the firm.
Part of the design showed new buildings at the complex, a new ticket booth, bathrooms and concession stands, and the biggest thing for the district would be turf on the football field and a new track.
Turf has been the topic of discussion for many years in the district, and ELA Sport representatives said the cost if the district decided to just install turf would be $2.5 million with the infrastructure and utilities. The $2.7 million would be spent on the additions of buildings to the complex.
The representatives told the board the turf would need to be replaced in 10 to 12 years, but the cost would be $500,000.
The board meets Thurday at 7 p.m. inside the administration building on Packer Island.