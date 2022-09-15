SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District could see a new turf field and track for the start of the 2023 football season.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district is continuing to move forward on the project and has now contracted with an architect to begin designing the new field at the stadium.
The turf field is part one of the project which could also see an entirely new complex at Stadium Drive, in Sunbury.
Directors voted on hiring the Schrader Group, of Lancaster, to design plans for the stadium. The board agreed on the cost of $125,000
Bendle said the new complex would be an “all sports complex” and the time on the new field would be divided between the sports.
The district has already agreed on representatives of engineering and landscape architecture firm ELA Sport, of State College, to begin the process of showing the school board preliminary designs of the Braves stadium, which could cost around $5.2 million if the district decides to move forward.
The good news for the district is, according to business manager Brian Manning, the district has $4.2 million of the funds in capital reserves and a construction fund, so taxpayers would not have to expect a tax increase to foot the bill.
The remaining $800,000 and an additional $200,000 for lighting would be raised through a major campaign held by the Braves Foundation.
Directors agreed they would let the foundation handle the campaign and would spend only the money they raised on the project.
Bendle said directors could vote on the new turf field as early as December and construction would start in the spring. Bendle said the track season would not be impacted because actual construction would not start until after the season.
“The complex is in need of upgrades,” Bendle said. “We want to be able to provide our student-athletes the opportunity to perform on fields as they do at other districts,” he said.
Part of the design already shown to the board includes new buildings at the complex, a new ticket booth, bathrooms and concession stands, and the biggest thing for the district would be turf on the football field and a new track.
Turf has been the topic of discussion for many years in the district, and ELA Sport representatives said the cost if the district decided to just install turf would be $2.5 million with the infrastructure and utilities. The $2.7 million would be spent on the additions of buildings to the complex.
The representatives told the board the turf would need to be replaced in 10 to 12 years, but the cost would be $500,000.
Director Slade Shreck said he is happy the district is moving forward with the project.
"The turf will make it all athletic complex where we will be able to play field hockey, soccer and football," he said. "We can do junior high programs in there and this will give us more use."