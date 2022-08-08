SUNBURY — Shikellamy taxpayers will learn more about a public hearing on voting to eliminate the occupational tax in September.
District residents would instead pay a tax based on their earnings.
The issue was not discussed Monday night at the school board meeting but after, Superintendent Jason Bendle and Business Manager Brian Manning both said the topic would be discussed during a September work session and then placed on the agenda for the board to vote to move forward on voting to hold a public hearing.
Director Slade Shreck said he was happy the board will be listening and voting on the issue.
"I am completely in favor of moving this forward so the public can have the say on this," he said. "We should have this on the agenda in September and begin to advertise for a public hearing."
The Shikellamy school board agreed last week to start the process by holding a public hearing so that residents can attend and learn the advantages and disadvantages of making the switch.
Shreck said he heard from many members of the public and wanted to bring the issue to the board.
The occupational tax, which is based on a person’s profession, is unfair, Shreck said.
Shreck said if a person is listed as a “manager” as their profession and they make $25,000 per year, they pay the same tax as a “manager” who makes $200,000 per year.
“It’s unfair and needs to change,” Shreck said. “I feel this is something that nine people shouldn’t be able to decide but instead let the taxpayers vote on which way they want to go.”
The authorization to eliminate occupational assessment taxes was outlined in Optional Occupation Tax Elimination Act 24 of 2001, and was later recast in Act 511 in 2008.
It allows school districts to use specified calculations to determine the earned income tax rate that would be assessed if the occupational assessment tax is replaced. Individuals would be taxed on what they earn, not a job title. School officials said the rate is about 1 percent of earnings.
Bendle said he and Manning have been working on putting together information for the public to view.
The last time the board voted on the issue was in 2015. With a 3-3 vote, the measure failed.
Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Milton and Danville have all implemented the change, called Act 130.
Manning said Act 130 would replace the way things are done now, not eliminate it.
Manning said employers would have to comply so that the tax then comes directly from paychecks.
The change would eliminate the one-time bill for taxpayers and creates a pay-as-you-go system, Manning said.
Manning also said this gives the taxpayer the ability to pay based on income.
“Earned income tax is seen as a fairer tax by most,” Manning said.