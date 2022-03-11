SUNBURY — The Burger King Foundation awarded a Shikellamy High School graduate with a $5,000 scholarship as she continues her education in the medical field.
Madison VanKirk, 20, of Sunbury, a 2019 Shikellamy graduate, was surprised Thursday when Burger King management, of Sunbury, called her to remind her she needed to come to work and sign papers.
“I had no idea this was happening,” VanKirk said of the scholarship funds she received through the Burger King Foundation.
“I was absolutely surprised and thankful.”
The Burger King Foundation is a nonprofit organization, and a leader in education, active in 36 countries around the world. Since its inception, nearly 850,000 children and families have been supported through education programs and employee emergency relief grants, according to the website.
VanKirk attended Cedar Crest College, in Allentown, where she studies nursing,
“This will be put to good use,” she said.
Money is raised for the foundation through the help of the community by donations made while visiting the restaurant, the website said.
Sunbury’s Burger King COO, Jim Backes, of GDK Development Inc., in Shamokin, said he was happy for VanKirk, who has been a Burger King employee for six years.
“We see scholarships as a way of investing in the future of our employees, our community and helping students reach their full potential,” he said.
Make Mazer, director of operations for GDK Development Inc., said he was also thrilled for VanKirk.
“We’re happy to be supporting and awarding scholarships through the Burger King Foundation,” he said. It’s great to be able to award students in our communities, and our valued team members and managers see the impact we can make together.”