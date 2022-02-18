SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District is asking Sunbury officials to submit a grant request in a partnership with the city to potentially gain $1 million in funds for stadium upgrades, which would include a turf football field.
Superintendent Jason Bendle attended Monday’s City Council meeting, where Mayor Josh Brosious approved the request and will submit the documents required through the Local Share Account Statewide grant program.
Bendle said the district is not eligible for the grant on its own, but the city is. If granted, it could provide the district with the funds for the district to start the renovations and open up the stadium for residents to use.
The program is designed through the state through gaming revenues for projects in the public interest, according to officials. The program states the money is for projects that improve the quality of life of citizens in the community.
Bendle said any funds the district were to receive from the city would be a partnership because the stadium would also receive a new track for the public to use during certain times of the day seven days a week.
“The grant submitted will be for a request for $1 million toward a potential renovation to the Shikellamy Stadium for an all sports/activities complex and community use center,” Bendle said. “There would be no cost accrued by the city of Sunbury for submitting the grant or toward a potential project. The city would only be partnering with the district for the grant for improvement to the city.”
The district recently approved administration officials to begin gathering bids for upgrades in technology for telephones and internet services through the district and at the stadium. The upgrades are part of school director Jennifer Wetzel and Technology Director Dale Martin’s plan to continue upgrading outdated materials.
Brosious, council members and Solicitor Joel Wiest all agreed the project would qualify for the funds and believed any upgrades to the stadium would be in the best interest of the community as a whole.
In previous years, the district has struggled with the current football field and has had to spend unbudgeted money on repairs, officials said.
Council members approved the grant and will now submit the proper paperwork in conjunction with help from the district, Brosious said.