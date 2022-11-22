SUNBURY — Chief Shikellamy and Beck Elementary students continued the tradition of collecting canned goods for a Thanksgiving meal giveaway held at Zion Lutheran Church on Thursday.
Event organizer Rhonda Fisher said she was thankful to the students and staff for all they do in gathering donations.
"They are amazing," she said. "They continue to keep the community outreach program going and it would not be possible without their help. The children do an amazing job."
Students from both schools began gathering canned foods and were able to collect several hundred items to be given to the 24th annual meal giveaway, according to school officials.
The giveaway will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church, on Fifth and Market Street, in Sunbury on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 1 p.m.
Chief Shikellamy teacher Amy Herbster said she was thrilled to see so much support.
"I am always blown away by the generosity of our students and families," she said. "Rest assured your donations are going to two great causes within our community."
Beck Elementary students Remi Murray, 11 and Ruger Scholl, 10, said they were excited to help gather the food.
"This is so much fun being able to help people," Murray said. "I am happy to be able to help."
Scholl agreed.
"I got to help last year and I wanted to do it again," he said. "It's always great to be able to help people."
Shikellamy school director and board President Wendy Wiest said she was proud of the students, staff and families of the Shikellamy School District.
"It's fantastic that our students and families are giving back to the community where the need is so great," she said. "It is so important to involve the children in doing so, teaching them the value of community service."
Fisher said Papa John's Pizza, in Selinsgrove, also helped by accepting canned goods and gave free pizza to those who donated.