SUNBURY — Due to inclement weather, tonight's Shikellamy Prom Walk will be moved to the high school auditorium, district officials said.
"We want everyone to be able to enjoy and take pictures and the weather just isn't working with us today," Superintendent Jason Bedle said.
"Parents and families are invited and the doors will open at 5:30 p.m."
Bendle said students will begin the prom walk at 6:00 p.m.
The Walnut Street parking lot will be reserved for students who are attending the prom, Bendle said.
Parents should park closer to the stadium in one of the lots adjacent to the Walnut Street lot.
"Parents and family will have an opportunity to take photos of their children as they enter the auditorium, cross the stage and exit the auditorium," Bendle said.