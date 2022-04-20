Emma Bronowicz will graduate from Shikellamy High School in a few weeks as the school record-holder in the pole vault but has her sights set higher in the classroom and track.
Like high school seniors across the region, Bronowicz is trying to find ways to balance the final moments of high school. Bronowicz is also a student in the ACE program, attends Bloomsburg University during the day and has one class at the high school.
In the fall, she plans to head to West Chester University to major in biochemistry and chemistry and minor in nutrition. She will also compete in the pole vault.
“I am looking forward to going to college,” she said. “But I will miss high school.”
The Shikellamy senior cleared 10-feet, 9-inches in the pole vault recently, snapping her own record.
“I am excited about that,” she said of breaking the school record. “It was a challenge and I like that.”
Shikellamy history teacher Ellen Berger said Bronowicz will be missed.
“Emma is truly one of the best students and all-around individuals I have ever had the pleasure of teaching,” she said.
“She is a responsible, enthusiastic and driven student who juggles a variety of activities and commitments while excelling in each one. She was a student in my AP United States History class last year. Emma is an instrumental member of each of the three varsity sports teams she belongs to and known for her school spirit and leadership.”
Bronwitiz said she is prepared for the transition to college, which will present a challenge after being with the same people and teachers for the past four years.
“It hasn’t quite hit me yet but it is starting to,” she said. “I made bonds with friends and teachers and spent so much time with people that I will absolutely miss that.”
Bronowicz has also competed in basketball and ran cross country but said what she really enjoys is volunteering her time when she has free time.
“I volunteer in the Spreading Antler’s and the Susquehanna Valley River Clean Up and I enjoy it so much,” she said.
“I’m an outdoors person so to go and help clean up the river and meet new people is something I really enjoy. The whole atmosphere is awesome and rewarding.”
As for Bronowicz, she said she will just enjoy the final months of high school.
“I will go to prom and just enjoy the time with my friends,” she said. “I will visit family I haven’t seen and make the most before I go to college.”
