SUNBURY — While most graduates can’t wait to leave high school and travel, Alison Bottiger wants to come back to Shikellamy in four years.
The 17-year-old senior said she wants to come back to teach at Shikellamy after she graduates from Bloomsburg University, where she said she will most likely attend next fall.
She is currently student teaching under the guidance of Chief Shikellamy Elementary School teacher Amy Herbster.
“Career exploration is a wonderful way for high school seniors to decide what path is right for them,” Herbster said. “I love having students in my classroom to get an idea if teaching full-time someday is a good career choice for them. Alison (Bottiger) is doing great and I’m hopeful she will see herself in her own classroom in the future.”
Bottiger said she is having a blast.
“I love teaching the younger kids,” she said. “I am learning so much now and I know this is what I want to do, and I want to come back and teach in Shikellamy.”
Bottiger, who is also an honor roll student, said she will enjoy her senior year as she participates in field hockey and track.
“I am just looking forward to my senior year,” she said.
High school principal Marc Freeman said he is proud of Bottiger.
“Alison (Bottiger) is one of those special students who excel academically and wants to make our school a better place by treating everyone with kindness,” he said. “ She is going to be an amazing teacher because of her kind heart, unbelievable work ethic, and positive attitude. She will make a difference in children’s lives. We are proud to have her as a student at the Shikellamy High School.”
Bottiger said she visited Pittsburgh University and Bloomsburg University and the choice was clear.
“I want to be near my friends and family,” she said. “I want to be able to come back to Shikellamy and teach early education.”
