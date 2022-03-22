SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School senior Gabby Bradigan now has a day named after her.
Bradigan, who will attend Elmira College in the fall, returned home to Sunbury after her trip to Colorado where she finished 12th in the nation at the 2022 USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals.
On Tuesday, Bradigan was driven around town by the Sunbury Fire Department and the Sunbury Police Department during a parade that was organized by city resident Victoria Rosancrans.
The parade ended at Cameron Park, where Bradigan was presented with a proclamation by Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious.
Brosious announced March 22 in Sunbury would now be Gabby Bradigan Day after he praised her for her hard work and successful trip out west.
"She is a hard worker and a role model," he said. "I am honored to be able to do this for Gabby."
Bradigan was also praised by her coach, Tim Boetsch.
"She is a coach's dream," he said. "She is an amazing person and always asks questions and put the work in. We are so proud of everything she accomplished."
Bradigan said she was thankful to her coaches, community, teammates and especially her family.
"I want to thank everyone for being there for me in rough times," she said.
"I am glad to see young girls look up to me as a role model."
Bradigan has a host of people and businesses that support her on her trip to nationals, including the Americus Hose Co., in Sunbury.
"We were very proud to be one of the many groups of people who support Gabby," Americus Hose Co., General Manager Bob Hare said.
Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams said he heard about the parade and was thrilled for Bradigan, who is a member of Williams' law enforcement club.
"I am very proud of Gabby," he said. "She is an exceptional athlete and student and her hard work on the mats paid off and that will continue throughout her life.
Bradigan was presented with several gift certificates from various businesses from Rosancans and also a monetary gift from the Sunbury Moose by school director Slade Shreck.