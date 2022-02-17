SUNBURY — Like many high school students, Mason Cianflone does his best to balance all the moving parts in his life. He is also doing the same for some of his classmates at Shikellamy.
The Shikellamy sophomore is the leader of school's Peer Leadership Program, which brings students together in everything from volunteer opportunities and helping younger students adjust to high school life.
Cianflone is the sophomore class president, a member of the district's cross-country team, swims independently for the Braves and is also a member of FBLA and the ski club.
He points to the Peer Leadership Program as one of his favorites, which allows him the chance to help others.
“It helps us become better leaders,” Cianflone said. “We are involved in many projects, like clothing prices, Day of Action and I will be helping with freshman orientation next year.”
High school Principal Marc Freeman said Cianflone often helps other students and guides classmates when needed.
“Mason is a great student and is just kind and polite to everyone,” Freeman said. “He works hard in both cross country and swimming and his work ethic in his classes is evident by his grades. As part of Peer Leadership, he is making a difference in our school. We are very proud of him.”
Cianflone, 16, of Northumberland, is one of the Shikellamy students who swim independently under the Shikellamy umbrella. Freeman and Superintendent Jason Bendle said the group doesn't get the notice they deserve.
Cianflone, who also participates in cross county, said he is happy for the team's success and is also concentrating on his studies as he decides what he wants to do with his future.
For now, Cianflone is enjoying his high school days and said he is finding a balance between sports, school work and the several clubs and student government he is involved in.
“It’s difficult between practices, schoolwork and sometimes working especially if there is an away meet and we get home late and there is a big test,” he said. “I got to track practice sometimes then to two hours of swimming practice some weeks depending on if we have meets.”
Cianflone said he enjoys both sports and thanks his teachers and coaches.
“I like the individual sport but also like being part of a team,” he said. “I love the people and my teachers and coaches.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle said Cianflone is a model student.
“He is an excellent student and is accomplishing many things so far,” he said. “We are proud of him and glad to have him here at Shikellamy.”
Cianflone is the son of dentist Dr. Ralph Cianflone, and Kellie Cianflone, both of Northumberland, who is a former Shikellamy school board member.