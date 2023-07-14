SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District stadium project is on track to be completed by the end of August, according to officials.
Superintendent Jason Bendle told the school board Thursday night the construction was "going well" and the completion of the field and new track is on schedule.
"We have had the weather cooperate with us so far," Bendle said. "We are on track."
Directors recently voted to move forward with the now $7.7 million stadium project as they entered an agreement to move to phase 2 of the construction.
The $7.7 million — up from the original estimated price of $5.4 million — is for complete renovations, a turf playing field and a new track.
The stadium closed its gates on June 1 just after the high school graduation ceremony as phase 1 of the project began by ripping out the old grass field in preparation of installing a turf surface and track.
Phase 2 of the project includes accepting the bids of general contractor, Hepco Construction at $3,018,052.00, mechanical contractor Hosler Corportion at $310,000.00, plumping contractor Silvertip, Inc., at a price tag of $579,300.00, electrical contractor Stover's Electric at $404,512.50, Musco Sports Lighting, LLC at a price of $352,721.00 for new stadium lighting and new poles and Keystone Sports Construction at a price of $35,218.67 for a javelin turf runway, according to Business Manager Brian Manning.
Directors also approved the placement of a javelin turf runway after director Jennifer Wetzel and Shikellamy teacher and Mayor Josh Brosious addressed the board about the importance of having the all sports complex available to everyone in the district.
Wetzel told the board at a June 6 work session, she wanted to make sure the track and field team athletes were also afforded the chance at getting a turf runway, especially because the cost was low while crews were on site.
Those costs will add on to the Keystone Sports Construction cost of $3,003,060.18 for the field turf, track replacement, site infrastructure and amenities upgrades and alternates number one, which is the removal and replacement of existing perimeter fencing and gates, Manning said.
Phase 2 of the project would not get underway until after the football season is over, Bendle said.
Bendle said the Shamokin Area School District has agreed to let Shikellamy play its home games there if need be, but he hopes the field will be ready for the first game of the season on Sept. 1. Shikellamy also plays at home on Sept. 8.
"This is all a long process, but as I said before, this will provide a great facility for all the students and the community," Bendle said.