SUNBURY — A fifth-grade student at Shikellamy Middle School is really making a name for herself in the world of dance.
Lucy Ryan Bogar, 11, of Sunbury, began to dance at the age of three. Her skills continued to improve under the tutelage of The Moyer Institute of Dance, in Sunbury.
In October 2020, Bogar submitted an art reflection entry through the Shikellamy School District art program for the dance choreography category with the theme of “I matter because.”
Bogar continued her studies while preparing a dance and taught the choreography to a fellow dancer before they performed the dance and submitted the video.
From there, the video was submitted to the Parent-Teacher Association’s Art Reflections program.
Weeks later, she was informed she won first place in the district and region and was moving on to the state Parent-Teacher Association Art Reflections program competition.
She won.
Bogar then advanced to national Parent-Teacher Association Reflections program where she received the award of excellence.
“I was so happy,” she said. “I worked really hard on this, and it paid off.”
National PTA received nearly 900 student entries from 44 state PTA congresses in all the available arts categories, according to the website.
Bogar received a $200 young artist scholarship for her efforts. “I had a lot of help and I am very thankful,” Bogar said.
Bogar, who also is a straight-A student, said she loves the middle school.
“I love all my teachers,” she said. “They are very helpful to me and I am learning a lot.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was proud of Bogar’s studies and extracurricular awards for her hard work.
“Lucy (Bogar) is a top-notch student who is not only excelling academically, but in her outside talents as well,” Bendle said. “We here at the Shikellamy School District are very proud of her for all she is achieving and we can’t wait to see what’s next.”
According to the PTA program website, each year, more than 300,000 students in Pre-K through Grade 12 create original works of art in response to a student-selected theme.
Students submit their completed works of art in one or all of the available arts categories: Dance Choreography, Film Production, Literature, Music Composition, Photography, Visual Arts.
Student entries submitted to the national level go through two rounds of review by esteemed arts professionals across the country.
“I can’t believe I had won,” Bogar said. “Now I will get to work on what I will do next.”
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.