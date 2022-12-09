NORTHUMBERLAND — The kindergarten class at Priestley Elementary School will be bringing home some holiday decorations after 22 students prepared first-class gingerbread houses Friday.
Kindergarten teacher Jayme Allar has been leading the construction of the gingerbread houses for the past 16 years with students, and on Friday said she couldn't wait to see the final products.
"This is one of the best days of the year," she said. "To see the joy on the faces of the students is great."
Allar started the tradition when she was teaching at Chief Shikellamy Elementary School and brought it Priestley where the students said it is a hit.
"I like doing the icing and adding the candy," 5-year-old Max Bidelspach said. "This is so much fun."
Brynlee Stavely agreed with her classmate.
"This is a lot of fun, and we get to build the house," she said. "I like adding all the candy."
Allar said parents also come to the school to participate and help the class.
"We have so many parents coming in," she said. "It's so nice to see."
Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy-Kahn made an appearance at the school to check out the engineering work of the students.
"I absolutely love that our teachers at Shikellamy are able to weave in creating memories into the school year," she said.
Shikellamy school board President Wendy Wiest said she was happy to see the tradition of building gingerbread houses continue.
"They will carry these special memories with them," she said. "My girls fondly remember making gingerbread houses and sneaking a little candy in the process."