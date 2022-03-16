SUNBURY — Cubetto the robot visited more than 400 Shikellamy students and parents during the district’s Title I team Escape to Space event held at the high school Tuesday night.
Title I coordinator Wendy Arnold got more than she bargained for when she and her team planned the first Escape to Space event when they planned for about 100 students and parents.
Title I is a federally funded program that is intended to provide assistance to districts for students to improve educational opportunities.
By 5 p.m. the line hooked outside the high school doors at the cafeteria looked like a major rock band was set to perform, but instead, the star of the day was Cubetto the robot.
Cubetto is a wooden robot that teaches children the basics of computer programming through adventure and hands-on play.
“This is so awesome,” Zamiere Parker, 6, a kindergarten student at Oaklyn said. “I can’t wait to see the robot work.”
Parker was joined by students across the district from kindergarten through fifth grades, while they walked around the cafeteria and several classrooms learning about space.
There was some fun and pizza mixed in.
“This is a fun night and we get pizza,” Aliannah Muhammad, 6, a kindergarten student at Oaklyn said. “And we get to learn about space.”
Suzanna Crawford, 7, a first-grade student in the district, said she was excited to meet Cubetto.
“I can’t wait to see him move around,” she said. “This is just so much fun.”
The event was planned by the Title I team, led by Arnold, who said the district staff did an amazing job handling the massive crowd that decided to show up and learn. Arnold also thanked area businesses who donated various goods to the event.
Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy-Kahn agreed.
“What I witnessed tonight was outstanding,” she said. “The Shikellamy Title 1 team organized one of the most successful parent engagement evenings. This night is about bringing the community together. I believe we accomplished that. The size of our crowd is a testament to the relationships our teachers are building with our students and their families. The team is already looking forward to future successful family engagement nights.”
Arnold said the events are made to bring families together.
“Family involvement is by far the number one component to success of a child,” she said. “At school, the staff works together to give students the instruction and intervention tools needed to have better success. Families are the key to making success all come together. Dedication to literacy a few minutes each day can help a child build their skills in reading. Demonstrating the importance of learning to read, write and effectively communicate, helps set the future for our children up for reaching their goals and accomplishments.”