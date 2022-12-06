SUNBURY — Shikellamy students cheered on the boys basketball team during the daytime event hosted in the district.
On Tuesday, the Shikellamy Braves boys basketball team took on the Mifflin County High School at the Shikellamy High School in front of a packed crowd of students and parents.
"This is awesome," senior Kaylee Jenkins said. "It's great we are having these events because it gives the entire student body a chance to come and see our teams and show support."
Tuesday's event was the second sporting event in two years to be played during the school day, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
In 2021, the Braves wrestling team held a match in which the students and parents got to attend during the day.
The game kicked off at 1 p.m. and the students were loud during the opening introductions.
"This is great because it gives us a chance to support the boy's team," senior Reagan Wiest said.
Bendle said the decision to hold sporting events during the school day was an easy one.
"This was a great experience for our students," he said. "Not every student comes to a basketball game during their high school career, and this gives them that opportunity.
School director Slade Shreck said he loves the idea of the school day events because it gives the students a chance to take a break and support their school.
"It allows students who may not usually go to the games a chance to come out and enjoy," he said. "These events are a big hit with the staff and students and I hope we can continue showcasing a different sport each year."
Bendle said the district is already trying to put together another event for next school year, and Shikellamy will travel to Mifflin County for a rematch.