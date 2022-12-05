SUNBURY — The Shikellamy school board will remain with Wendy Wiest as president and Lori Garman as vice president after the district held its reorganization meeting Monday night.
By a unanimous vote Wiest and Garman were re-appointed to serve in their roles for another year.
Both are up for re-election next year if they chose to run for the board.
The district then held a regular meeting and the board voted for upgrades to a new phone system inside classrooms.
Technology director Dale Martin and Police Chief Shawn Williams told the board last month they wanted to take precautions by adding a new classroom phone system which will allow more private communications and emergency situations.
Superintendent Jason Bendle had said he spoke with Williams and Martin, and the three discussed upgrading the classroom phone lines for teachers and administrators in emergency situations for the high school and elementary schools in the district.
The new upgrades being put in place by Dauphin DataCom, of Harrisburg, will cost $65,352 which will be paid through the capital reserve funds, according to directors.
Bendle said the new system wouldn’t be put in place until next school year.
Martin said the phones will make it easier for teachers, administrators and police to communicate if needed.