SUNBURY — A new turf field and track is becoming more of a reality as Shikellamy school directors voted Monday in favor of entering into a $158,100 agreement with a State College engineering and landscape architecture firm.
ELA Sport will now design part of the combined $5.2 million upgrade to the Braves stadium. The $158,100 agreement covers design, necessary permits, creation of construction documents and construction administration.
Directors said they are entering the agreement for only the turf and track at this point but will discuss the rest of the project in September.
The good news for the district is, according to business Manager Brian Manning, the district has $4.2 million of the funds in capital reserves and a construction fund, so taxpayers would not be footing the bill with any new taxes.
The remaining $800,000 and an additional $200,000 for lighting would be raised through a major campaign held by the Braves Foundation.
Turf has been the topic of discussion for many years in the district, and ELA Sport representatives said the cost if the district decided to just install turf would be $2.5 million with the infrastructure and utilities. The $2.7 million would be spent on the additions of buildings to the complex.
The representatives told the board the turf would need to be replaced in 10 to 12 years, but the cost would be $500,000.