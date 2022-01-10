SUNBURY — Technology upgrades across Shikellamy schools will improve network access for students and teachers without impacting the district's budget.
Shikellamy technology director Dale Martin was able to secure various grants through Sunbury, Northumberland County as well as state and federal funds, he said.
At last week's school board meeting, Martin presented what the technology department has been doing to the school board recently, including $1.6 million in upgrades.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said Martin was able to secure grants to pay for the upgrades, which include new servers, hotspots throughout the district, generator backups, cloud upgrades and access outside the district.
"Thanks to Dale (Martin) the district has saved taxpayers $1.6 million dollars and will be about to upgrade the district's network as well as update student one-to-one technology," Bendle said. Bendle said the bigger grants came from E-Grants and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
ESSER grants were established as part of the CARES Act, Bendle said.
Bendle said it was a group effort to find various funding sources for these upgrades without impacting the local budget and said school director Jennifer Wetzel has been watching the technology department for the district.
Martin told the board he was working with various technology contractors and is pleased the district will be getting rid of some minor, and some major problems with internet access.
Wetzel said the upgrades will be a huge improvement for students, teachers and facility members in all of the district's buildings.