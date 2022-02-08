SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District will no longer conduct contact tracing for COVID-19 after the board voted to revise the health and safety plan Tuesday night.
The board voted to revise the district’s health and safety plan, effective immediately. The change in contact tracing policy means non-symptomatic students and staff will no longer be required to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID. The district will only contact trace based on household contacts and symptomatic students, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
“We followed suit with other districts,” he said. “We may still quarantine if there is a spread in a classroom but we will go on a case-by-case basis.”
Shikellamy’s mask policy is also voluntary, Bendle said.