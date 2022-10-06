SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District board of directors want to keep the district moving forward so they listened Thursday night to administrators deliver various goals they are looking to achieve in the coming months and years.
Superintendent Jason Bendle told the board he wants to begin the process of starting a co-op program for students.
Bendle said he wants students to be able to go out in the workforce or do internships as they prepare for the next chapters of their lives.
Bendle also told the board he wants to continue to work on updating policies and procedures throughout the district.
Special Education Director Steph Michaels informed the board the high school will soon have a Braves Cafe, where students will prepare various items and set up a stand inside the school for students to purchase various food items.
Technology Director Dale Martin told the board he has been preparing and researching prices for updating camera systems at Oaklyn Elementary School and the administration building on Packer Island.
Martin said the two structures have yet to be updated and it would make sense to have the two coincide with the new technology Martin was instrumental in putting in place at the high school and Priestley Elementary School.
School director Jennifer Wetzel is in charge of technology and the two worked together to make sure the high school and Priestley got the much-needed upgrades.
Martin was able to secure various grants through Sunbury, Northumberland County as well as state and federal funds, he said.
At last week’s school board meeting, Martin presented what the technology department has been doing to the school board recently, including $1.6 million in upgrades.
The request for goals from administrators came from director Lori Garman, who praised the staff Thursday night.
“I know this was a lot of work but it is so helpful to us all,” she said. “It’s appreciated.”
The board meets for a regular meeting on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the administration building at 7 p.m.