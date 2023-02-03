SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors will vote Thursday on whether they will leave the choice to taxpayers on switching from earned income tax to a tax based on their earnings.
On Thursday, during a Shikellamy school board work session, Superintendent Jason Bendle said that residents will be able to learn more at the public hearing on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
Once the public hearing is held, directors will have their regular monthly meeting and the board will vote on whether they will place the decision on the November ballot for taxpayers to have the opportunity to eliminate the occupational tax and instead pay a tax based on their earnings.
The hearing will be held inside the district administration building at Packer Island.
Manning said a public hearing is held so that residents can attend and learn the advantages and disadvantages of making the switch.
Director Slade Shreck said previously he heard from many members of the public and wanted to bring the issue to the board.
He said the occupational tax, which is based on a person’s profession.
Shreck said if a person is listed as a “manager” as their profession and they make $25,000 per year, they pay the same tax as a “manager” who makes $200,000 per year.
The authorization to eliminate occupational assessment taxes was outlined in Optional Occupation Tax Elimination Act 24 of 2001, and was later recast in Act 511 in 2008.
It allows school districts to use specified calculations to determine the earned income tax rate that would be assessed if the occupational assessment tax is replaced. Individuals would be taxed on what they earn, not a job title. School officials said the rate is about 1 percent of earnings.
Bendle said he and Manning have been working on putting together information for the public to view.
The last time the board voted on the issue was in 2015. With a 3-3 vote, the measure failed.
Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Milton and Danville have all implemented the change, called Act 130.
Manning said Act 130 would replace the way things are done now, not eliminate it.
Manning said employers would have to comply so that the tax then comes directly from paychecks.
The change would eliminate the one-time bill for taxpayers and creates a pay-as-you-go system, Manning said.
Manning also said this gives the taxpayer the ability to pay based on income.
“Earned income tax is seen as a fairer tax by most,” Manning told the board when the discussions first began.
Manning said the question of whether voters want to switch would be on the November General Election ballot, and the process would begin to switch if approved the following year.