SUNBURY — Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams presented “Law Enforcement Club” T-shirts to law enforcement club members thanks to the Shikellamy Braves Foundation.
“We are thankful they noticed our club and wanted to be involved,” Williams said.
Braves Foundation President Steve Engle spoke to 15 seniors, who are part of the club, Thursday morning.
Engle explained what the foundation does and said he was thrilled to see so many students who want to be involved in the law enforcement club.
“This is the best club I have seen here at Shikellamy,” senior Aidan Kline, 18, said. “I am learning so much.”
Kline said he enjoyed when Williams set up a mock crime scene and had students attempt to figure out what happened.
“That gave us a chance to step into a room and be in the shoes of detectives,” Kline said. “It was a great experience.”
The Shikellamy Braves Foundation, a 501(c)(3) was created in 2014 to assist in the funding of student projects and programs that could not occur without the assistance from alumni, friends, community members and businesses, according to its mission statement.
Through fundraising efforts, the group has been able to purchase audio and visual equipment for the middle and high schools to supplement student programs; pass through funding to elementary schools to assist with book fair purchases; help purchase youth football equipment; and purchase wireless microphones for the Shikellamy Theatre Department; and other school-related projects.
Williams said the foundation gave the club $1,000 to purchase the shirts and now each member of the club for the next school year will be able to receive one.
The law enforcement club is set to visit the state police academy in Hershey in the coming weeks.
