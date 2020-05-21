SUNBURY — A furloughed teacher is now back on staff thanks in part to a $35,000 donation by Shikellamy School District administrators.
At Thursday's special voting meeting via Zoom, directors approved Jonny Evans, who was furloughed a week ago from his business teaching position, to now teach in the district's virtual academy at a salary of $70,107, which he earned prior to being furloughed.
At the May 14 school board meeting, Superintendent Jason Bendle announced he and the entire administrative team, including new business manager Brian Manning, who was hired during the meeting, got together and donated $35,000 back to the district to help with the $2.5 million budget deficit.
Moments before the announcement, eight elementary positions, two of which were business, and one high school physical education position were furloughed.
In addition, four paraprofessional positions were eliminated.
Director and board President Wendy Wiest thanked Bendle and the administration team for their donation, which was accepted by a unanimous vote Thursday night.
"We are very grateful to them for helping out," she said.
Bendle said the district used the $35,000, pulled $35,000 out of the buildings and grounds budget and, Bendle said, some school district positions weren't filled last year which saved the district the additional funds in order to bring Evans back.
Several public comments at the May 14 meeting were in favor of Evans, who is also the boy's head track coach.
"I am beyond happy, I am thrilled and I want to thank Dr. (Jason) Bendle and the administrative team which started this whole thing, and Wendy Wiest and the school board, for their tireless efforts to look under every rock and pinch pennies in order to bring me back. I am so thankful."
The board also accepted the resignation of Vicki Davis, who taught social studies and was the head girls track coach. Davis accepted a position in another school district.
Wiest thanked Davis, who was not in attendance, for her services.
"She will be missed and we wish her luck in an opportunity to better herself at this time," she said.