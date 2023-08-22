SUNBURY — Shikellamy Braves sports teams will be ready to play their home games at the stadium on new turf.
The turf is in place, logos are stitched in, and the only thing left is for the Braves to take the field on Sept. 1 for their first home football game on the new playing surface.
But then that will be that for at least 21 days.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the turf will be ready but the next two games will be played at Shamokin at a cost of $620 for the use of the field.
Bendle said Athletic Director Tim Foor worked out a deal with Shamokin after the schedules matched where Shamokin was on the road on Sept. 8 and Sept. 22, thus leaving the field open for use.
Foor said he spoke with Shamokin officials and was able to iron out a plan in case the new field at Shikellamy wasn’t ready.
Bendle said two games can’t be played at home because the new track will be placed during that time period and it needs 21 days to cure before people can walk on the new surface.
Braves head coach Jim Keiser said he is excited for his team.
“This is great,” he said. “The field looks beautiful and the kids are excited.
Senior Luke Snyder said he and his teammates can’t wait to get on the new surface.
“This is a huge motivator for us,” he said. “The school and community are behind us and we will get it done.”
Junior Owen Elliott agreed.
“We are all super excited to get out there and on the new surface to play,” he said. “The whole team is excited and we can’t wait to get the season started in our new complex.”
The $7.7 million stadium project got underway June 1.