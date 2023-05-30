SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District family and members of the community are stepping up to help one of their own after a fire destroyed the family's home early Sunday morning.
Shikellamy teacher and soccer coach Jon Steese and his family lost their home and possessions in an early morning fire just outside of Sunbury Sunday morning. Friends of the family Jenn Harry and Jacinta Hallman created a GoFundMe site to raise funds. It surpassed a $5,000 original goal and was nearing $10,000 in donations by Tuesday evening.
According to Sunbury Fire Chief Ronald Rupp and Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long the fire started on the back porch of the home and extended to the house entering through the kitchen area.
The fire quickly spread and destroyed all but one room, according to Rupp.
The call came in to emergency crews at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Nearly 30 firefighters arrived and battled the blaze until about 4:30 a.m., Rupp said.
Fire crews needed to use tanker trucks to transport water to the site of the fire, he said.
A state police fire marshal on site Tuesday ruled the cause of the fire undetermined, Rupp said.
Rupp said everyone in the family made it out of the home safely. They are staying with relatives.
Long said fire departments from across the Valley all did a good job on the scene. Departments included Sunbury, Shamokin Dam, Northumberland, Elysburg, Shamokin and Upper Augusta.
Harry and Hallman immediately set up the GoFundMe site. They are also asking people to donate various items, including clothing, toiletries, meals and gift cards.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he learned of the fire and wanted the Steese family to know the Shikellamy family is with them.
"They are in our thoughts and prayers and we are here to help in any way we can," he said.
Harry said a "Helping the Steese Family" Facebook page was also created and anyone that wants to donate can visit the GoFundMe site and search for "Teacher & Coach-Help the Steese Family."